Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 334 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 104.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWL. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,125,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,642,000 after purchasing an additional 96,409 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,975,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 79,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 49,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,451,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EWL opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $53.03.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

