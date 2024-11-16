Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 46.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,402 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 796,434 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of US Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

US Foods Trading Down 2.0 %

USFD opened at $64.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The trade was a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

