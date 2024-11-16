Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXI. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $704,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 199.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $438,000.

NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $147.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $611.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.63 and a fifty-two week high of $152.59.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

