Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $40,000 Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,998,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,993.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 557,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 539,494 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,510,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 448,415 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 516,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 349,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

