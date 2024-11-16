Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 23.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 754.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,459,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,052,000 after buying an additional 1,288,795 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $27.54.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.