Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $46,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

NYSE MSGS opened at $218.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.83. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $166.26 and a 52-week high of $230.69.

Insider Activity

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $53.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 629 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.30, for a total value of $131,649.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,185.60. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Madison Square Garden Sports

About Madison Square Garden Sports

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.