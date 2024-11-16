Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $51,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. This trade represents a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

NYSE OHI opened at $40.01 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 197.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

