Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $35,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,496.31. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 1.1 %

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $61.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.32. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $63.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

