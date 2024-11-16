Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 291 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 709.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,570,779.35. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,417 shares of company stock worth $5,301,728. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.68.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $181.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $190.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

