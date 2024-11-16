Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 125.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $55.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

