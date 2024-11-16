Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after acquiring an additional 791,149 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Airbnb by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Airbnb by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,784 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,001,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,923,000 after purchasing an additional 92,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.31.

ABNB opened at $132.50 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,909,440. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $81,198.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 192,244 shares in the company, valued at $26,016,380.52. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,806 shares of company stock valued at $51,809,831 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

