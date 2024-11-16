Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 241 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,729.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 933,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 900,114 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 306,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,708,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. Barclays upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.