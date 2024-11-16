Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,526 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 303,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $974,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 782,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63,716 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,081,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $53.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.73. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. This represents a 39.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

