Versor Investments LP Acquires 300 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Haemonetics by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAE opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average of $82.77. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.32. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.57 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CL King began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

