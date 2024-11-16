Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 15,500 EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after buying an additional 399,257 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 504,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after buying an additional 429,084 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 216,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 30,619 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $103,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,664.14. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $69,671.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,911.72. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,305 shares of company stock worth $363,780. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVER. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EVER opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.50 million, a P/E ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

