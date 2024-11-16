Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 1,700 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2,040.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,790 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,067,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.71 and a 1-year high of $164.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.38.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

