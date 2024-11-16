Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 7,900 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 47.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $51.93.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBTB. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In other news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,905. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $2,229,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 417,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,614,735.64. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,556 shares of company stock worth $7,545,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

