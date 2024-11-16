Versor Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 38,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,728,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 85,846 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of AMRX stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.17.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
