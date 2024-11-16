Versor Investments LP Buys New Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the second quarter worth about $4,158,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,986,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,306,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period.

ATKR opened at $88.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.11 and a twelve month high of $194.98. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.08.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Atkore from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.60.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,290.30. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

