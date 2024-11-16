Versor Investments LP Cuts Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,426 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in National Vision were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,908,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 63,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,511,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,980,000 after buying an additional 182,504 shares during the period.

Shares of EYE opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.61 million, a P/E ratio of -55.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

