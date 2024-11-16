Versor Investments LP Has $357,000 Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 63.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.55.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $346,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,353.47. This trade represents a 51.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,251.52. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,315 shares of company stock worth $6,358,552. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCAR opened at $112.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $90.04 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

