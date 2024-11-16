Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Nordson by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN opened at $254.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.96. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $222.18 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at $862,081.49. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

