Versor Investments LP Invests $339,000 in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $913.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $49.02.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $282.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

HSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

