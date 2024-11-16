Versor Investments LP Lowers Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $28.96.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

