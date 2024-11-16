Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in ExlService by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $4,687,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,323,661.15. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 25,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $911,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,423.50. This represents a 27.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,483 shares of company stock valued at $20,737,537. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.