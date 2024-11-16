Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 19,600 Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Versor Investments LP owned 0.05% of Gladstone Land at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the first quarter valued at about $652,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of LAND opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $433.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is -215.38%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

