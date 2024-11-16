Versor Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 39.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

