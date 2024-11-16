Versor Investments LP Sells 2,853 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 413.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,985,000 after buying an additional 158,398 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,670,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $6,752,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 397,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 79,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $90.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average of $95.80. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.55 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $587.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

