Versor Investments LP Takes $300,000 Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 199,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,465,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Freshpet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, M&G PLC grew its position in Freshpet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 70,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.54 and a beta of 1.39. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.14 and a 1-year high of $159.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.97.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, insider Thembeka Machaba sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $384,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRPT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Freshpet from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Freshpet from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freshpet from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Freshpet from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

