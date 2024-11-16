Versor Investments LP Takes $309,000 Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several research firms have commented on GTY. Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

