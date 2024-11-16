Versor Investments LP Takes $368,000 Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 97.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 19.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AVNS opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.99 million, a P/E ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

