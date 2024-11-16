Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 9.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Progyny by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Progyny by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Progyny by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $42.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Progyny from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Progyny from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Progyny
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Progyny
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.