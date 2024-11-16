Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 9.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Progyny by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Progyny by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Progyny by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $42.08.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Progyny had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $286.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Progyny from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Progyny from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

