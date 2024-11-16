Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,509.38. The trade was a 10.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $72,768.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $488,604.71. This represents a 12.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,652 shares of company stock worth $817,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

