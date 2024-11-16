VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.46 and traded as high as $57.82. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $57.12, with a volume of 6,132 shares.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.46.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
