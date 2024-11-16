VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.46 and traded as high as $57.82. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $57.12, with a volume of 6,132 shares.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.46.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

