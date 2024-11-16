Viking (NYSE:VIK) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Viking from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Viking Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. Viking has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Viking by 120.7% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Viking during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,344,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Viking by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,071,000 after acquiring an additional 437,500 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking by 15.4% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viking by 64.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

See Also

