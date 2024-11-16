VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

VolitionRx Price Performance

NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. VolitionRx has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at VolitionRx

In other news, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,477.61. This represents a 58.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRx stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Stories

