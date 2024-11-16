Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,094,000 after buying an additional 644,216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 83.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Voya Financial by 1,020.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Voya Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,234,000 after purchasing an additional 248,795 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 29.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148,810 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Voya Financial’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $58,594.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

