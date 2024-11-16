Warburg Pincus LLC Sells 133,287 Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Stock

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) insider Warburg Pincus LLC sold 133,287 shares of Docebo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.62, for a total value of C$6,746,614.74.

Docebo Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DCBO opened at C$65.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 1.36. Docebo Inc. has a twelve month low of C$46.09 and a twelve month high of C$76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Colliers Securities lifted their price target on Docebo from C$69.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

