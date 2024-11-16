WCM Investment Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $245.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $150.09 and a 52 week high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

