Wedbush Comments on Rumble’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Rumble in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rumble’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rumble’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

RUM opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.72. Rumble has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $9.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Rumble by 20.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rumble by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 663.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,517,337 shares in the company, valued at $74,227,808.41. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

