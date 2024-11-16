Wedbush Comments on Rumble’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Rumble in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rumble’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rumble’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
RUM opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.72. Rumble has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $9.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.
In related news, Director Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,517,337 shares in the company, valued at $74,227,808.41. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.
