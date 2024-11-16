What is B. Riley’s Forecast for biote FY2024 Earnings?

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for biote in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for biote’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for biote’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
biote Trading Down 18.0 %
BTMD opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $292.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.94. biote has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.44.
Institutional Trading of biote
About biote
biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.
