What is B. Riley’s Forecast for biote FY2024 Earnings?

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for biote in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for biote’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for biote’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

biote Trading Down 18.0 %

BTMD opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $292.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.94. biote has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of biote by 251.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 138,200 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of biote in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of biote during the second quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of biote by 59.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in biote in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

