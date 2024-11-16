What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Light & Wonder Q2 Earnings?

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Light & Wonder in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Light & Wonder’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Light & Wonder’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Light & Wonder to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.36.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $76.52 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.65 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 59.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

