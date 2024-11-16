What is Cormark’s Forecast for Mattr Q1 Earnings?

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Mattr in a research note issued on Monday, November 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Mattr’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS.
