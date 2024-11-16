What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for ZI FY2024 Earnings?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.

ZI opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.67, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 30.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 154.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 208,015 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $895,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 368,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

