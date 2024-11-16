What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Pinterest Q1 Earnings?

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinterest in a report released on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,154.72. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 9.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

