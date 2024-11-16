Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WWD. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Get Woodward alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WWD

Woodward Trading Down 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

WWD opened at $169.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. Woodward has a 52 week low of $126.31 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,669.50. This trade represents a 46.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Woodward by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.