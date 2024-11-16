Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) & China Gerui Advanced Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CHOPF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) and China Gerui Advanced Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CHOPF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of Worthington Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Worthington Steel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worthington Steel and China Gerui Advanced Materials Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Steel $3.43 billion 0.64 $154.70 million $2.48 17.43 China Gerui Advanced Materials Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Worthington Steel has higher revenue and earnings than China Gerui Advanced Materials Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Worthington Steel and China Gerui Advanced Materials Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Steel 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Gerui Advanced Materials Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Worthington Steel presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.45%. Given China Gerui Advanced Materials Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Gerui Advanced Materials Group is more favorable than Worthington Steel.

Profitability

This table compares Worthington Steel and China Gerui Advanced Materials Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Steel 3.71% 12.14% 7.34% China Gerui Advanced Materials Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Worthington Steel beats China Gerui Advanced Materials Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worthington Steel

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy. Worthington Steel, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About China Gerui Advanced Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the steel processing business. It process ultra-thin, cold-rolled steel for narrow strip steel products. The company sells its products to domestic Chinese customers in a diverse range of industries, including the food packaging, electrical appliances and the construction materials industries. China Gerui Advanced Materials Group was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Zhengzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.