Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for EAT Q3 Earnings

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ram now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brinker International from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.45.

Shares of EAT opened at $117.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 839.19% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 123.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Brinker International by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 618,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,351,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000.

In other news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $386,634.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,774.42. This represents a 13.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

