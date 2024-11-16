Zacks Research Has Strong Forecast for ROP FY2024 Earnings

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Roper Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $18.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.12. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $18.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

ROP opened at $548.23 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $508.22 and a one year high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $552.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.46.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,796,000 after buying an additional 125,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,632,199,000 after acquiring an additional 132,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,467,000 after purchasing an additional 64,565 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

