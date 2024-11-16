Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for ATGE Earnings

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adtalem Global Education in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 2.8 %

ATGE stock opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $43.78 and a 12-month high of $92.93. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,888. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 28,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $2,143,517.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,137.90. The trade was a 21.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,110 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,681 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.